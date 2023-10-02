IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) closed at $14.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 15.02% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.45% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from IonQ, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect IonQ, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.22 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 83.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.01 million, up 81.52% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.81 per share and revenue of $19.14 million. These totals would mark changes of -102.5% and +71.93%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. IonQ, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IONQ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.