IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) closed at $15.52, marking a -1.21% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 68.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from IonQ, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.16, down 77.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.37 million, up 67.47% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.62 per share and revenue of $19.13 million. These totals would mark changes of -55% and +71.88%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. IonQ, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IONQ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.