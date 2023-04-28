IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) closed at $5.51, marking a -0.72% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.04% in that time.

IonQ, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 11, 2023. On that day, IonQ, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.11%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.37 per share and revenue of $18.78 million, which would represent changes of +7.5% and +68.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. IonQ, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IONQ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

