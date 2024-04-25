IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) closed the most recent trading day at $8.18, moving -0.24% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.46%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.98%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.64%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 14.14% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 5.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.04%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 8, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.26, marking an 85.71% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $7 million, indicating a 63.17% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

IONQ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.24 per share and revenue of $39.05 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -58.97% and +77.15%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. IonQ, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

