IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) ended the recent trading session at $10.63, demonstrating a +0.09% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 9.62% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 28, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.23, signifying a 155.56% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.7 million, up 49.61% from the prior-year quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for IonQ, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. IonQ, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 171, this industry ranks in the bottom 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.