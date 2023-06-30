IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) closed at $13.53 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 26.21% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from IonQ, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, IonQ, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.09 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.37 million, up 67.47% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.34 per share and revenue of $19.13 million, which would represent changes of +15% and +71.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. IonQ, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

