IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) closed at $13.28, marking a -1.85% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.23% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from IonQ, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect IonQ, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.22 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 83.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.01 million, up 81.52% from the prior-year quarter.

IONQ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.81 per share and revenue of $19.14 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -102.5% and +71.93%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. IonQ, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IONQ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.