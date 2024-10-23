IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) closed the most recent trading day at $14.79, moving -1.5% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.92% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.6%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 84.85% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 6, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.23, down 4.55% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $11.05 million, showing a 79.97% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.84 per share and a revenue of $40.44 million, demonstrating changes of -7.69% and +83.45%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. IonQ, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.