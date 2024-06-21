IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) closed at $6.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.59% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.18%.

The company's stock has dropped by 18.27% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.22, indicating a 37.5% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.4 million, indicating a 52.17% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.89 per share and a revenue of $39.06 million, signifying shifts of -14.1% and +77.19%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. IonQ, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

