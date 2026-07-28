IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) closed at $33.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -5.68% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.21% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 33.33% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 5, 2026. In that report, analysts expect IonQ, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 58.57%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $66.36 million, indicating a 220.73% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.07 per share and a revenue of $267.45 million, signifying shifts of +41.21% and +105.71%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, IonQ, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, positioning it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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