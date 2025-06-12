IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest close session, IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) was down 2.49% at $38.71. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 18.83% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.6%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.13, reflecting a 27.78% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.02 million, up 49.56% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.47 per share and a revenue of $85 million, representing changes of +69.87% and +97.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, IonQ, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

