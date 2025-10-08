IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) closed at $74.30, marking a -6.22% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 80.07% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.68%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of IonQ, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect IonQ, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.24 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $27.02 million, reflecting a 117.86% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.97 per share and a revenue of $92.67 million, representing changes of +37.82% and +115.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. IonQ, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 10, this industry ranks in the top 5% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.