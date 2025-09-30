IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) ended the recent trading session at $61.50, demonstrating a -4.3% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.31%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 50.35% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 7.63%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of IonQ, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.24, signifying steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $27.02 million, indicating a 117.86% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.97 per share and a revenue of $92.67 million, demonstrating changes of +37.82% and +115.14%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. IonQ, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, finds itself in the top 15% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

