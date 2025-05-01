IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) ended the recent trading session at $27.38, demonstrating a -0.29% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.21%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.66%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.7%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 7, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.27, down 42.11% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $7.5 million, showing a 1.06% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

IONQ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.05 per share and revenue of $85 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +32.69% and +97.34%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. IonQ, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, positioning it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

