IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) closed the most recent trading day at $31.96, moving -2.26% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.54% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.77%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 3.42% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.71%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of IonQ, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.47, down 235.71% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $49.66 million, reflecting a 555.97% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.57 per share and revenue of $237.08 million. These totals would mark changes of +13.74% and +82.34%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.72% higher within the past month. At present, IonQ, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, finds itself in the top 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.