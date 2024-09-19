IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) closed the most recent trading day at $7.72, moving -1.4% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.7% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.51%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 0.77% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 1.45% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.23, down 4.55% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.05 million, up 79.97% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.84 per share and a revenue of $40.44 million, signifying shifts of -7.69% and +83.45%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, IonQ, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 203, this industry ranks in the bottom 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

