IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) closed at $55.45, marking a -6.81% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 20.81% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

The upcoming earnings release of IonQ, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 5, 2025. In that report, analysts expect IonQ, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.24 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $27.02 million, up 117.86% from the year-ago period.

IONQ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.97 per share and revenue of $92.67 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +37.82% and +115.14%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for IonQ, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. IonQ, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

