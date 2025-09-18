IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) closed at $66.81, marking a +2.09% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.48%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.27%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 77.87% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.46%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of IonQ, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.24, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $27.02 million, indicating a 117.86% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.97 per share and a revenue of $92.67 million, indicating changes of +37.82% and +115.14%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 46.47% decrease. Right now, IonQ, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 47, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

