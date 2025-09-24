IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) closed at $73.86, marking a -1.7% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

The company's stock has climbed by 84.39% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.24, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $27.02 million, indicating a 117.86% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.97 per share and revenue of $92.67 million, which would represent changes of +37.82% and +115.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 46.47% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. IonQ, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, finds itself in the top 13% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

