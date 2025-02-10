IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) closed the latest trading day at $41.07, indicating a +1.23% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.98%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 25.49% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.25, down 25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.14 million, up 49.59% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, IonQ, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

