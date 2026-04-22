IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) closed at $47.36, marking a +2.33% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.69%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 41.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 12.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 6, 2026. On that day, IonQ, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 85.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $49.66 million, up 555.97% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.98 per share and a revenue of $236.88 million, demonstrating changes of +46.15% and +82.19%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, IonQ, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.