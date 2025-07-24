IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) closed the most recent trading day at $43.90, moving +1.43% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.7%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.18%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 13.57% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 8.22%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.71%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 6, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.13, showcasing a 27.78% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.02 million, up 49.56% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.6 per share and a revenue of $85 million, indicating changes of +61.54% and +97.34%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for IonQ, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 26.95% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, IonQ, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, positioning it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Should You Invest in IonQ, Inc. (IONQ)?

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

