IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) closed at $9.31, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.9%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.22%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 31.39% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.23, down 4.55% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $11.05 million, indicating a 79.97% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.84 per share and revenue of $40.44 million. These totals would mark changes of -7.69% and +83.45%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for IonQ, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. IonQ, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

