IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) closed at $15.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.69% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 84.27% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.76% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 6, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.23, showcasing a 4.55% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $11.05 million, indicating a 79.97% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.84 per share and revenue of $40.44 million, indicating changes of -7.69% and +83.45%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for IonQ, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, IonQ, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.