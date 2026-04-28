IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) closed at $43.08, marking a -1.73% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.05%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.9%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 64.87% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 21.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.8%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 6, 2026. In that report, analysts expect IonQ, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 85.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $49.66 million, up 555.97% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.95 per share and revenue of $236.88 million, indicating changes of +47.8% and +82.19%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, IonQ, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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