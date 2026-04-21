IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) ended the recent trading session at $46.28, demonstrating a -4.22% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 45.94% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 13.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 6, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.26, indicating a 85.71% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $49.66 million, up 555.97% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.98 per share and revenue of $236.88 million. These totals would mark changes of +46.15% and +82.19%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. IonQ, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.