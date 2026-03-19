IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) ended the recent trading session at $31.90, demonstrating a -1.48% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.44%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.28%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.88% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.12% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.47, down 235.71% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $49.66 million, indicating a 555.97% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

IONQ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.57 per share and revenue of $237.08 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.74% and +82.34%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for IonQ, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.63% higher. Right now, IonQ, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, positioning it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.