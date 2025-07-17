IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) closed at $44.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.99% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.54% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.52%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.2%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 6, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.13, marking a 27.78% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $17.02 million, showing a 49.56% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.6 per share and revenue of $85 million, indicating changes of +61.54% and +97.34%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.95% lower within the past month. IonQ, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, finds itself in the top 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Should You Invest in IonQ, Inc. (IONQ)?

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

