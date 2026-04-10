IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) closed at $28.79, marking a +2.53% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.56%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.35%.

The stock of company has fallen by 14.99% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.51%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of IonQ, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.47, showcasing a 235.71% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $49.66 million, up 555.97% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1.57 per share and revenue of $237.08 million, indicating changes of +13.74% and +82.34%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. IonQ, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 96, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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