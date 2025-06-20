IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) closed the most recent trading day at $40.36, moving +1.84% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.51%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 13.45% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.98%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.45%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of IonQ, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect IonQ, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.78%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $17.02 million, indicating a 49.56% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.47 per share and a revenue of $85 million, demonstrating changes of +69.87% and +97.34%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. IonQ, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

