IonQ, Inc. - Equity Warrant (IONQ.WS) Price Target Increased by 11.17% to 54.73

The average one-year price target for IonQ, Inc. - Equity Warrant (NYSE:IONQ.WS) has been revised to $54.73 / share. This is an increase of 11.17% from the prior estimate of $49.23 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $35.88 to a high of $83.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.97% from the latest reported closing price of $46.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in IonQ, Inc. - Equity Warrant. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IONQ.WS is 0.04%, an increase of 34.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.09% to 210K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Flow Traders U.s. holds 172K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing an increase of 37.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IONQ.WS by 12.71% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 32K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LMR Partners LLP holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing a decrease of 390.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IONQ.WS by 94.17% over the last quarter.

Financial Connections Group holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.