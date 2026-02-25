IonQ, Inc. - Equity Warrant (IONQ.WS) Price Target Decreased by 12.14% to 47.15

The average one-year price target for IonQ, Inc. - Equity Warrant (NYSE:IONQ.WS) has been revised to $47.15 / share. This is a decrease of 12.14% from the prior estimate of $53.66 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $29.30 to a high of $64.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 134.12% from the latest reported closing price of $20.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in IonQ, Inc. - Equity Warrant. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IONQ.WS is 0.04%, an increase of 75.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 223K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Flow Traders U.s. holds 172K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing an increase of 37.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IONQ.WS by 12.71% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 32K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 13K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares , representing a decrease of 179.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IONQ.WS by 83.37% over the last quarter.

LMR Partners LLP holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing a decrease of 390.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IONQ.WS by 94.17% over the last quarter.

Financial Connections Group holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.