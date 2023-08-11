IonQ Gains On Q2 Revenue Growth, FY23 Revenue Outlook

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) shares are progressing more than 18 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported an increase in second-quarter revenue. Further, the company raised its full-year revenue outlook.

The quarterly revenues increased to $5.515 million from $2.608 million in the prior year.

For the full year 2023, IonQ lifted its revenue outlook range to $18.9 - $19.3 million. The company also increased its bookings expectation range again to between $49 million to $56 million, projecting more than 100% growth in bookings year-over-year at the midpoint.

For the third quarter of 2023, IonQ is expecting revenue of between $4.8 million and $5.2 million.

Currently, shares are at $16.89, up 19.24 percent from the previous close of $14.19 on a volume of 14,903,636.

