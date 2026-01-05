IonQ Expands Strategic Partnerships to Drive Real-World Quantum Use

IonQ IONQ has recently expanded its strategic footprint through a series of high-impact partnerships spanning healthcare, logistics, and academic research, underscoring its ambition to drive real-world adoption of quantum computing. In the life sciences domain, IonQ entered into an investment partnership with the Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine (CCRM) to accelerate next-generation therapeutic development using hybrid quantum and quantum-AI technologies. By combining CCRM’s expertise in therapeutic innovation with IonQ’s leadership in quantum technologies, the collaboration is aimed at addressing critical challenges in healthcare and life sciences, with initial projects set to be launched in Canada and Sweden in 2026.

IonQ has also announced an investment partnership with Einride, a leading global freight mobility company specializing in digital, electric and autonomous logistics solutions. By integrating IonQ’s advanced quantum systems with Einride’s autonomous fleet expertise, the partnership seeks to unlock new levels of efficiency, reliability, and sustainability across the global freight industry.

In academia, IonQ entered into a strategic agreement with the University of Chicago to establish the IonQ Center for Engineering and Science on campus. As part of the agreement, IonQ will deploy a dedicated next-generation quantum computer and an entanglement distribution quantum network, providing researchers across disciplines access to its industry-leading quantum hardware and software. The partnership is designed to generate intellectual property that IonQ can leverage to develop new products, enhance its technology portfolio and support long-term commercial growth.

Peer Update

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT or QCi and POET Technologies Inc. (POET) entered into a strategic collaboration to develop 400G/Lane thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN) modulator-based 3.2Tbps engines that will be designed to lead the next era of computing. QCi will leverage its expertise with TFLN to integrate the high-performance 400G/Lane modulators with the POET Optical Interposer platform technology. The 400G/Lane modulator will double the speed of the fastest networking devices currently in the marketplace.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS and BASF, one of the world’s leading chemical companies, recently announced the completion of a joint proof-of-concept project that used a hybrid-quantum application to optimize manufacturing workflows in a BASF liquid-filling facility. The hybrid-quantum technology set a new benchmark for manufacturing efficiency, allowing reduction of production scheduling time from 10 hours to just seconds. D-Wave also successfully completed a joint proof-of-technology with North Wales Police, demonstrating positive results for optimizing forward deployment of police vehicles for incident response.

IONQ’s Price Performance

Year to date, IONQ’s shares have gained 4.2%, underperforming the industry’s 4.5% growth. The S&P 500 composite has grown 0.2% in the same period.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Expensive Valuation

IonQ currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 81.07X compared with the industry average of 3.70X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IONQ Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, its loss per share estimate has narrowed down 6 cents for 2025.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IonQ stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.