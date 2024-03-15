IONQ & DESY Partner to Optimize Airport Gate Management

IonQ IONQ collaborated with a German-based research center for fundamental science — Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron (DESY) to run combinatorial optimization problems on IonQ Aria.

Early findings from the research show that quantum computing may be a more efficient way to solve equations involving several variables in a crowded setting, like a busy airport, than standard classical computing.

The research focused on improving airport gate management by efficiently scheduling inbound and outbound flights to minimize traveler wait times and idle plane durations. The company used 'logarithmic-linear encoding', which devised algorithms to optimize flight-gate assignments.

IonQ plans to extend this approach to larger-scale optimization tasks using IonQ Forte and IonQ Tempo, targeting the needs of regional European airports.

Per a report from Fortune Business Insights, the quantum computing market size is projected to grow from $928.8 million in 2023 to $6,528.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 32.1%. The industry is likely to benefit from increasing government investments and ongoing digitalization, added the report.

In February, the company announced that it had produced photons that are consistently and reliably entangled with ions, generating a quantum state that would enable future quantum systems to interact and exchange data. This huge advancement in photonic interconnects and quantum networking will be crucial in enabling IonQ to provide noticeably more processing power in systems of the future.

Prior to that, the company announced the launch of the first manufacturing plant for quantum computing in the United States, which is situated in Bothell, WA. The plant will house its growing R&D and manufacturing teams, including those working on the impending release of the IonQ Forte Enterprise and IonQ Tempo systems of the next generation.

In the fourth quarter, IonQ Forte was made available on Amazon Braket, which is Amazon Web Services’ quantum computing service. This expands upon IONQ’s existing presence on Amazon Braket, following the debut of the company’s Harmony system on the platform in 2020.

IONQ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, the stock has gained 91.7% compared with the Zacks sub-industry’s growth of 53.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

