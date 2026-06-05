IonQ, D-Wave, and Rigetti Face Brutal Reality Checks, But One is a Powerful Standout

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is battling D-Wave (NYSE: QBTS) and Rigetti (NASDAQ: RGTI) in one of the strangest quantum stock setups on the market. The stocks look damaged, but the businesses tell a more complicated story, with revenue growth, government contracts, acquisition potential, and major technology risk all colliding at once.

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Rick Orford has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Rick Orford is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.