IONQ call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in IONQ (IONQ) with 39,533 calls trading, 1.0x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 111.71%. 12/6 weekly 40 calls and Dec-24 40 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 8,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.52. Earnings are expected on February 26th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IONQ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.