IONQ call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in IONQ (IONQ) with 39,533 calls trading, 1.0x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 111.71%. 12/6 weekly 40 calls and Dec-24 40 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 8,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.52. Earnings are expected on February 26th.
