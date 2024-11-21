IONQ call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in IONQ (IONQ) with 28,248 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 125.00%. Jan-25 30 calls and 11/22 weekly 35 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.17. Earnings are expected on February 26th.

