IONQ call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in IONQ (IONQ) with 31,630 calls trading, 1.4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 11 points to 127.28%. Nov-24 27.5 calls and Nov-24 30 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 7,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.21. Earnings are expected on February 26th.

