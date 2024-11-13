IONQ call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in IONQ (IONQ) with 20,005 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 7 points to 113.50%. Nov-24 25 calls and 11/22 weekly 26 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.20. Earnings are expected on February 26th.

