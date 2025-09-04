IonQ Appoints Inder Singh As CFO And COO; Succeeds Thomas Krame

(RTTNews) - IonQ, Inc. (IONQ), a quantum computing and networking industry company, on Thursday announced that it has appointed Inder Singh as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Inder Singh will take over from Thomas Kramer, who will remain in an advisory role for up to 60 days to support a smooth transition.

Singh has experience in the financial industry and most recently served as CFO of Arm.

In the pre-market trading, 1.32% higher at $41.51 on the New York Stock Exchange.

