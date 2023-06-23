IonQ Adds 4% As Co. Sees Increased Bookings

(RTTNews) - Shares of IonQ, Inc. (IONQ), a quantum computing hardware and software company, are rising more than 4% Friday morning after the company increased its 2023 bookings expectations by 25%.

The company now sees full-year bookings in the range of $45 million to $55 million, midpoint of which is more 100% up from last year.

IONQ, currently at $9.84, has traded in the range of $3.04 - $11.65 in the last 52 weeks.

