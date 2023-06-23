News & Insights

Markets
IONQ

IonQ Adds 4% As Co. Sees Increased Bookings

June 23, 2023 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of IonQ, Inc. (IONQ), a quantum computing hardware and software company, are rising more than 4% Friday morning after the company increased its 2023 bookings expectations by 25%.

The company now sees full-year bookings in the range of $45 million to $55 million, midpoint of which is more 100% up from last year.

IONQ, currently at $9.84, has traded in the range of $3.04 - $11.65 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IONQ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.