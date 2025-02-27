IonQ to Acquire Geneva-Based ID Quantique: How to Play the Stock

IonQ Inc. IONQ, a leader in quantum computing and networking, has announced a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling stake in ID Quantique (“IDQ”), a global quantum networking specialist headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. The strategic move, coupled with recent technological advancements, positions IonQ at the forefront of both quantum computing and networking sectors, but investors should carefully weigh the potential against near-term financial considerations.

Strategic Expansion Into Quantum Networking

The IDQ acquisition marks a significant expansion of IonQ's networking capabilities, bringing nearly 300 quantum networking patents under its control. Once combined with IonQ's existing portfolio and patents from its recently completed Qubitekk acquisition, the company will control approximately 900 patents across quantum computing, networking, and sensing technologies.



The deal includes a strategic partnership with SK Telecom, South Korea's largest wireless telecommunications operator. This alliance complements IonQ's existing partnerships with Hyundai Motor Group, Sungkyunkwan University, and the Metropolitan Government of Busan.

IONQ: Strong Financial Performance Amid Strategic Shifts

IonQ reported impressive financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024, with revenues of $11.7 million for the quarter and $43.1 million for the year, representing 95% year-over-year growth and exceeding guidance. Bookings reached $95.6 million for 2024, up 47% from the previous year.



Despite this growth, investors should note the company's substantial net loss of $202 million for the fourth quarter and $331.6 million for the full year. Although this includes non-cash losses related to warrant liabilities, the adjusted EBITDA loss was still $32.8 million for the fourth quarter and $107.2 million for the year.



The company's cash position remains strong with $363.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments. Additionally, IonQ has announced a $500 million at-the-market equity offering to further strengthen its balance sheet as it expands into quantum networking.

Technological Advancements Support Long-Term Vision

Recent technological breakthroughs strengthen IonQ's competitive position. The company has completed a next-generation ion trap vacuum package prototype using Extreme High Vacuum technology, allowing for smaller, more compact quantum systems that operate at room temperature without cryogenic cooling, potentially reducing energy consumption and operational costs.



IonQ has also delivered its first Forte Enterprise system to QuantumBasel in Switzerland — the first datacenter-ready quantum computer operating outside the United States — and continues development on its next-generation barium-based system called Tempo.

IONQ Competition and Stock Valuation Metrics

IonQ faces formidable competition from deep-pocketed tech giants like International Business Machines IBM, Alphabet GOOGL-owned Google and Microsoft MSFT, who are investing billions in quantum computing development. The emergence of well-funded Chinese players like Baidu and increasing investments from Amazon and Rigetti Computing further intensify the competitive landscape.



Despite IONQ’s impressive 165.8% one-year rally, which outperformed the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 20.1%, mounting concerns about IONQ's financial sustainability and valuation suggest caution.

1-Year IONQ Stock Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s valuation metrics raise concerns, with a two-year forward 12-month price/sales ratio of 72.81x compared to the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry average of 3.21x. The increasing stock-based compensation, which rose to $24.6 million in the third quarter from $17 million year over year, signals potential dilution risks for shareholders.

IONQ P/S Ratio Depicts Stretched Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Outlook for IONQ Stock: Patience Required

For 2025, IonQ projects revenues between $75 million and $95 million, representing significant growth from 2024, but anticipates an adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $120 million. The company expects to reach nine-figure revenues by 2026 and notes that the first quarter has historically been weaker, with only $7-$8 million in revenues projected for first-quarter 2025.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is pegged at $80 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 85.73%. The consensus mark for 2025 is pegged at a loss of $1.15 per share, narrower than a loss of $1.56 reported in the year-ago period, indicating caution.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Investment Perspective: Hold IONQ or Wait for Entry

While IonQ is well-positioned in the emerging quantum industry with expanding capabilities in both computing and networking, investors may want to maintain a cautious stance. The company's significant investments in technology and acquisitions, while strategically sound, will continue to pressure profitability in the near term.



Those already holding the stock may benefit from maintaining their position as the company executes its expansion strategy. However, potential new investors might find better entry points later in 2025 as IonQ demonstrates progress in integrating its acquisitions and converting its technological advantages into sustainable revenue growth.



With the quantum industry still in the early stages and commercial advantage on the horizon but not yet achieved, patient investors willing to weather volatility may ultimately be rewarded as quantum computing transitions from promising technology to practical application. The wise approach appears to be watchful waiting rather than immediate action. IONQ stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

