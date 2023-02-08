IONOS shares debut at 18.40 euros

By Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Shares in IONOS IOSn.DE started trading at 18.40 on Wednesday in the German web hosting firm's debut on the Frankfurt stock exchange, Europe's first major initial public offering (IPO) since Porsche P911_p.DE in September.

Books closed on Tuesday with a final price of 18.50 euros, the company said, at the lower end of the 18.50 to 22.50 euro range.

