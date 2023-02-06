IONOS sets IPO price guidance at lower end of range -bookrunner

February 06, 2023 — 03:32 am EST

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - German web hosting firm IONOS issued price guidance on Monday for its initial public offering (IPO) at 18.50 to 19.50 euros per share, a bookrunner message seen by Reuters showed.

The guidance comes at the lower end of the original IPO price range of 18.50 to 22.50 euros.

