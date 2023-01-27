IONOS IPO price range set as bookbuild kicks off

BERLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - United Internet is offering investors shares in its subsidiary IONOS Group in an initial public offering (IPO) at 18.50 euros to 22.50 euros ($20.11-$24.46) apiece, the group said in a statement on Friday.

Majority shareholder United Internet and minority partner Warburg Pincus are each offering 15% of their respective holdings. The free float, assuming placement of all offer shares, would be 17.3%.

"Depending on the final offer price and assuming placement of all offer shares, United Internet would receive gross proceeds of between 336 and 408 million euros, while the total proceeds from the IPO are expected to be between 447 million and 543 million euros," the statement said.

($1 = 0.9200 euros)

(Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

