IONOS Group 9-month Adj. EBITDA Rises

(RTTNews) - IONOS Group SE said, in the first nine months of 2024, adjusted EBITDA rose by 9.2% to 334.5 million euros from last year. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 29.3% from 28.9%. Revenue increased by 7.8% to 1.14 billion euros. The number of customers rose by around 110,000 to 6.30 million in the first nine months.

IONOS confirmed forecast for 2024 and 2025. For 2024, the company continues to plan currency-adjusted revenue growth of around 9%. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be around 29%, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA of around 450 million euros. For 2025, IONOS continues to plan revenue growth of 10% and an increase in the adjusted EBITDA margin to around 30%.

