Ionis Says Partner Roche Licenses And Advances Rare Kidney Disease Treatment Into Phase 3 Trial

(RTTNews) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) announced Monday that its long-standing partner, Roche, will license and advance IONIS-FB-LRx, an investigational antisense medicine, into a Phase 3 clinical study in patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN).

Roche's decision to advance the program comes after positive data from a Phase 2 clinical study in which IONIS-FB-LRx met its primary endpoint of change in 24-hour urinary protein at 29 weeks compared to baseline.

Roche will lead and be responsible for the Phase 3 study of IONIS-FB-LRx in patients with IgAN and for future global development, regulatory and commercialization activities.

IgAN is a rare and serious condition that often leads to chronic kidney disease and renal failure. It occurs when too much IgA protein accumulates in the kidneys, causing inflammation and tissue damage, which is the root cause of the disease.

