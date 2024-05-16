News & Insights

Markets
IONS

Ionis Reports Positive Topline Data From The HALOS Phase 1/2a Study In Angelman Syndrome

May 16, 2024 — 07:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) Thursday reported positive topline data from the HALOS Phase 1/2a study of ION582 in Angelman syndrome, a neurodevelopmental disorder.

ION582 was safe and well tolerated in the study and showed consistent improvements in key areas of functioning including cognition, communication and motor function in Angelman syndrome patients.

At 6 months, 65 percent of patients achieved improvement in cognition and motor skills, and 70 percent of patients showed improvement in communication on the Bayley-4, an objective physician assessment of clinical functioning. Ionis said it plans to move ION582 into pivotal trial.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IONS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.