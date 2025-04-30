Ionis Q1 Net Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS), Wednesday announced the financial results for the first quarter, revealing net loss of $147 million or $0.93 per share compared to net loss of $143 million or $0.98 per share last year.

Analysts, on average, expected loss of $1.03 per share for the quarter.

Revenue for the period increased to $132 million from $119 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company now expects operating loss of less than $495 million compared to previously estimated operating loss of less than $375 million for the full year 2025.

Meanwhile, it sees revenue of over $600 million for the same period instead of previously announced $725 to $750 million.

In the pre-market hours, Ionis's stock is trading at $30.06, up 0.84 percent on the Nasdaq.

